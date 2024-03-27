CM Relief Fund cheque fraud: Four including contract staff of ex-health minister's office held

Four persons including a contract employee at the camp office of a former Telangana minister were arrested here on Wednesday for alleged fraud in giving cheques meant for beneficiaries issued under Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), police said.

Based on the complaint of a farmer from Medak district on March 21, a case was registered at Jubilee Hills Police Station in the city under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act and four accused, including the contract-based data entry operator at former Health Minister T Harish Rao's camp office, a car driver, an attender, and another person were arrested, they said.

The farmer in the complaint said he applied for CMRF seeking financial aid in January 2023 after he spent about Rs five lakh for medical treatment of his wife for a snake bite, who died in November 2022 while undergoing treatment in a hospital here.

The complainant said he followed up the status of the CMRF and claimed he didn't get any response.

The farmer further said recently he went to the Secretariat and found that the CMRF was sanctioned through two cheques amounting to Rs 50,000 and Rs 37,500.

He alleged that the data entry operator, who gives cheques to beneficiaries which were issued by state government, gave the cheques to two other persons by ''taking commission'' and they along with another person encashed them in a bank here after which he lodged a complaint with the police.

The complainant also alleged that the accused by fraudulent way had withdrawn the amounts of some other beneficiaries, police said.

Meanwhile, a release from Harish Rao's office said they had lodged a complaint with police in December 2023 after it came to their notice that the contract employee, without any information had taken away few CMRF cheques with him and had sought for taking necessary action as per law against him.

