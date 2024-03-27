US does not believe hostage talks with Israel and Hamas are over, State Department says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department does not think hostage talks with Israel and Hamas are over, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday, adding that Washington thinks there is an ability to continue to pursue the release of hostages.
Miller, speaking to reporters at a regular news briefing, said "we do" when asked if a limited military campaign in Rafah can take out remaining commanders of the Palestinian militant group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden says he has not scheduled a meeting with Israel's Netanyahu
WRAPUP 7-Israel checking whether it killed Hamas military No.2 Issa in Gaza
NSA Ajit Doval discusses Gaza war, humanitarian assistance with Israeli PM Netanyahu
Israel must change course in Gaza to keep international support, says Australia
Lebanon's Hezbollah fires more than 100 Katyusha rockets onto Israel