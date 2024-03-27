Left Menu

US does not believe hostage talks with Israel and Hamas are over, State Department says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:35 IST
The U.S. State Department does not think hostage talks with Israel and Hamas are over, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday, adding that Washington thinks there is an ability to continue to pursue the release of hostages.

Miller, speaking to reporters at a regular news briefing, said "we do" when asked if a limited military campaign in Rafah can take out remaining commanders of the Palestinian militant group.

