UP: 2 teens drown in Yamuna in Banda, another youth critical

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:22 IST
Two teenage boys drowned while bathing in Yamuna river here on Wednesday, police said.

Another boy who had also gone to swim with them is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

The incident occurred in an area under Gazipur Police Station of Fatehpur district, they said.

Gazipur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Mishra said three people -- Swatantra, 18, Vivek, 17, and Vimal, 18, had gone for a swim at the Augasi Ghat in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh. ''The trio went into the deeper end of the river and were swept away by the strong river current,'' the SHO said.

Following this, some fishermen saw the trio drowning and rushed to their rescue. They pulled them out and took them to a hospital where doctors declared Swatantra and Vivek brought dead, Mishra said.

''The condition of Vimal is said to be critical and he is admitted to a hospital,'' Mishra said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

