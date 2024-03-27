Left Menu

Man who duped investors of Rs 380 crore nabbed in Uttarakhand

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:44 IST
Man who duped investors of Rs 380 crore nabbed in Uttarakhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who allegedly duped more than 600 investors to the tune of Rs 380 crore by promising them attractive returns on their investment in Mumbai has been arrested from Uttarakhand, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Amber Dalal, was apprehended from Tapovan, a popular tourist spot in Uttarakhand, by a team of the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday, an official said.

The 59-year-old, who was on the run after cheating investors, was brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest after interrogation, he said.

Dalal had promised 1.6 per cent to 1.8 per cent monthly returns to investors on investment through his company, Ritz Consultancy Services, the official said.

He told investors he is putting their money in commodities, the official said.

Initially, he gave promised returns to some of the investors but later stopped doing so. A group of 56 aggrieved investors approached the police, he said and pegged the money lost in the scam at Rs 380 crore.

A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered against Dalal at the Oshiwara police station and the probe was handed over to the EOW, which tracked him down to Uttarakhand, the official said.

Relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID Act) were also invoked against the accused in the FIR, he said.

Post-arrest, Dalal was produced before a Mumbai court, which sent him in police custody till April 1, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
2
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States
3
Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

 Global
4
Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of president-elect Prabowo

Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of presid...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024