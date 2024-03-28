Colombia expels Argentine diplomats after Milei calls Petro 'terrorist'

Colombia ordered the expulsion of Argentine diplomats from their embassy in the Andean nation, Colombia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, citing "denigrating" comments by Argentine President Javier Milei about Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

In an interview with news channel CNN, which has not yet been aired in full, Milei called Petro a "terrorist" and "murderer."

