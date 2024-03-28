Left Menu

Erode MP, who attempted suicide, dies

Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide recently, died at a Coimbatore hospital on Thursday morning, sources from his party MDMK and police said. The Erode Town police has already registered an attempt to suicide case.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 28-03-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 09:10 IST
Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide recently, died at a Coimbatore hospital on Thursday morning, sources from his party MDMK and police said. According to police, the 77-year-old Ganeshamurthi had allegedly tried to kill himself after consuming some poisonous tablets on March 24 at his home here. He was rushed to a hospital here and later referred to another private institute in Coimbatore. The Erode Town police has already registered an attempt to suicide case. This will now be altered to a death by suicide case, police said. Hospital authorities handed the body to the police who took it to the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) Medical College Hospital for autopsy. After post-mortem, the body will be taken to Kumaravalasu village, 15 km from here, where it will be buried, party sources said.

Ganeshamurthi was elected as an MP on the DMK's rising sun symbol in 2019. He had previously won the Lok Sabha polls from Palani in 1998 and Erode in 2009. A widower, Ganesamurthi is survived by a son and a daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

