National archives gives new tranche of Biden emails to House GOP, Axios reports
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 15:44 IST
The National Archives turned over nearly 6,000 pages of emails to the House Oversight Committee this week as part of the investigation into President Biden, Axios reported on Saturday.
The National Archives have publicly released over 20,000 pages of emails related to Hunter Biden and the Biden family, and it had turned over 75,000 more pages of records to House Republicans, the report added, citing a senior House Democratic aide.
