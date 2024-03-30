Left Menu

Sri Lanka and India to review bilateral projects for timely implementation: Statement

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:29 IST
Sri Lanka and India will review all the existing bilateral economic projects to ensure their timely implementation in a bid to enhance the bilateral economic ties, according to a statement issued by the office of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The joint move was agreed upon by the two neighbouring nations two days after the visit to India by Senior Advisor to President Wickremesinghe and the Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka during which he held discussions with Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

''It was mutually agreed to engage in this review process on a quarterly basis, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring effective progress in bilateral economic cooperation,'' said the statement.

The aim was to discuss and assess bilateral economic connectivity projects between Sri Lanka and India.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra extended a warm welcome to Sagala Ratnayaka, acknowledging the positive momentum in Sri Lanka's economic growth. He emphasised that the current juncture presents an opportune moment for both countries to advance agreed-upon projects, attributing this progress to the strategic vision of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the statement said.

The discussions underscored the shared commitment of Sri Lanka and India to strengthen the partnership and foster greater economic collaboration.

With both nations poised to capitalise on emerging opportunities, the discussions in New Delhi marked a significant step forward in deepening bilateral ties and advancing mutual interests, the statement said.

