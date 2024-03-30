Police car pelted with stones in Rajasthan's Bundi, 2 criminals escape from custody

Unidentified people attacked a police team and rescued two accused from a private car in which they were being escorted, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened Friday night near a canal in Matunda village of Bundi, when an ASI and three other policemen were escorting two persons in a car, having nabbed them under IPC section (injuring someone by stabbing, shooting, cutting).

The team from Talera Police Station, which was returning from Nandpur village, was pelted with stones by a group of men, who later decamped with the two detainees. The ASI got seriously injured in the attack, while another policeman received some minor injuries, Bundi Sadar Police Station SHO Bhagwan Sahay said.

Police have booked unnamed persons in the matter and are searching for them, as well as the two escaped accused, he said.

