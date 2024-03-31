Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Peruvian president rules out resignation amid Rolex inquiry

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday said she would not resign after her house was raided as part of inquiries into possible illicit enrichment and failure to declare ownership of luxury watches. Some 20 officials from the public prosecutor's office and 20 police raided Boluarte's house on Friday night, and the palace on Saturday morning.

Pope soldiers through Easter Vigil after missing procession

Pope Francis on Saturday soldiered through a more than 2-hour Easter Vigil Mass in St Peter's Basilica, one of the longest services in Catholic liturgy, amid renewed concerns about the 87-year-old's frail condition. His voice at times sounded raspy and out of breath, but he read out all of his prepared texts, including a more than one-page long homily, and he smiled and waved at the congregation as he left in a wheelchair.

Second shipment with more than 300 tons of food for Gaza leaves Cyprus port

Ships carrying 332 tons of food for Gaza left Cyprus's Larnaca port on Saturday in a convoy which will reach the besieged enclave early next week, authorities said. It is the second shipment this month after Israel eased a 17-year naval blockade on the Gaza Strip to allow aid in from Cyprus, sourced by U.S. charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) for starving Palestinians.

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo, Egyptian television station says

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Sunday in Cairo, the latest attempt to bring about a pause after nearly six months of war in the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday, citing a security source. An Israeli official told Reuters that Israel will send a delegation to Cairo on Sunday. A Hamas official however told Reuters the group would wait to hear from Cairo mediators on the outcome of their talks with Israel first.

Foreign diplomats lay flowers in memory of Russia's concert hall attack victims

Ambassadors from a number of foreign countries took part in a ceremony on Saturday in memory of the victims of this month's concert hall attack near Moscow which left dozens dead, the Russian foreign ministry's protocol department said. Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers on March 22 in the worst attack in Russia in two decades which left at least 144 people dead.

Ecuador captures leader from Los Lobos gang

Ecuadorean authorities on Saturday said they had captured a leader of a powerful gang, Los Lobos, which has been accused of involvement in the assassination of the country's anti-corruption presidential candidate last August. Ecuador has been struggling to bring violence under control amid a 90-day state of emergency declared to tackle 22 gangs, including Los Lobos, which are considered terrorist groups.

Salvage crews to lift first piece of collapsed Baltimore bridge

Salvage crews were set to lift the first piece of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge from the water on Saturday to allow barges and tugboats to access the disaster site, Maryland and U.S. officials said, the first step in a complex effort to reopen the city's blocked port. The steel truss bridge collapsed early on Tuesday morning, killing six road workers, when a massive container ship lost power and crashed into a support pylon, sending much of the span crashing into the Patapsco River, blocking the Port of Baltimore's shipping channel.

Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully with arrest of suspect

A hostage drama at a nightclub in the eastern Netherlands ended peacefully after several hours on Saturday with the arrest of a suspect - a man wearing a balaclava mask who exited the building and surrendered to police. "The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested," a police statement said. "We cannot share more information at this time."

Firefighters tackle massive blaze at Indonesian ammunition store

Indonesian firefighters were battling to put out a massive fire that broke out on Saturday at a military ammunition depot just outside the capital, causing a series of explosions and sending flames and smoke into the night sky. No one was reported to have died or been injured in the incident, military official Mohammad Hasan told reporters at the scene, saying the fire had started in a part of the facility that was used to store expired ammunition.

Canada to train troops from Caribbean nations for Haiti mission

Canada has sent around 70 soldiers to Jamaica to train troops from Caribbean nations who are due to take part in a U.N.-authorized mission to Haiti, the Canadian defense ministry said on Saturday. Kenya announced last year it would lead the force, which is designed to help national police fight powerful gangs in Haiti where spiraling violence has fueled a humanitarian disaster. The initiative has been tied up in Kenyan court challenges ever since, effectively putting the mission on hold.

