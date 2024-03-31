Kerala: POCSO case accused found hanging inside Borstal school

A 19-year-old accused in a POCSO case housed at the Borstal School near the Ernakulam district jail was found hanging inside the facility on Sunday, police said.

A Borstal school houses adolescent offenders aged between 18 and 21 years.

Police said that the accused Naveen was found hanging inside the bathroom of the facility.

''The authorities immediately took him to the hospital but could not be saved,'' police said.

The accused was housed at the Borstal School after he was remanded in a case registered at Kambammettu in Idukki district, police said.

Police said a case has been registered into the incident and the investigation is on.

