Left Menu

Inspector arrested for involvement in Rs 2 cr dacoity in Navi Mumbai

Police inspector arrested in connection with Rs 2 crore dacoity in Navi Mumbai, where a businessman was looted by individuals posing as policemen. Inspector Nitin Bhikaji Vijaykar, along with five others, have been remanded in police custody until April 9. Accused charged with various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:05 IST
Inspector arrested for involvement in Rs 2 cr dacoity in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A police inspector was arrested on Monday in connection with a Rs 2 crore dacoity in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

Six persons posing as policemen had looted the amount from a businessman near Palm Beach Road in Vashi on March 29 and a probe zeroed in on Inspector Nitin Bhikaji Vijaykar (55) of the security branch of Thane rural police, he said.

The incident took place when the businessman was travelling from his residence in Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai to Turbhe MIDC in Navi Mumbai, he said.

''The accused threatened him claiming they had received complaints about him possessing a large sum of money. They took him to a flat and looted Rs 2 crore. After a case was filed on March 30, probe teams zeroed in on six persons,'' the official said.

The probe found one of the accused was a driver of the victim and sought revenge after being sacked, and had passed on vital information about the victim's finance etc to his five associates, including Vijaykar, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as inspector Vijaykar, contractor Mohan Shivram Padle (47), Uday Sahebrao Kavle (42), driver Vilas Dattaram Mohite (50), car seller Narayan Sagar Bhagwat Sawant (35) and driver Mohan Pawar (35), the official said.

The six have been remanded in police custody till April 9, the official said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 395 (dacoity), 363 (kidnapping), 341, 342 (wrongful confinement), 170 (impersonating a public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), the Vashi police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024