Excise officials seize liquor bottles of different brands in Mumbai; one held

As per the information given by car owner Satish Shivlal Patel, a raid was conducted at Lokhandwala compound in Andheri and liquor bottles worth over Rs 14 lakh recovered, the official said, adding that the car, valued at around Rs 25 lakh, was also impounded.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Excise Department seized liquor bottles from a car and a compound in Mumbai and arrested a 35-year-old man, an official said on Monday.

The official said they have not found any evidence so far to suggest if the seized liquor was meant to be distributed in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra will vote in five phases starting April 19. ''The investigation is on to find out the destination of these bottles and the consignee,'' he added. Accused Patel has been arrested under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, he said.

