Man thrashed for molesting teen girl inside Mumbai suburban train; arrested

A man was thrashed by passengers for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl inside a suburban train in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.The incident took place on Saturday night when the train was between Dadar and Andheri on the Western line and the accused has been identified as Kamathipura resident Noor Ahmed Sagir Ahmed 34, the Bandra railway police station official said.He was held on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was thrashed by passengers for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl inside a suburban train in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the train was between Dadar and Andheri on the Western line and the accused has been identified as Kamathipura resident Noor Ahmed Sagir Ahmed (34), the Bandra railway police station official said.

''He was held on Monday. The girl, who was with her father, realised Ahmed was touching her inappropriately. After she raised an alarm, passengers thrashed Ahmed and handed him over to police at Andheri railway station,'' he said.

''Ahmed was admitted in Cooper Hospital after the thrashing. He was arrested for committing such a crime earlier. He consumes drugs. At the time of the incident, the victim, who is undergoing treatment in a Parel-based hospital, had taken the Dadar-Borivali train after visiting the facility,'' the official said.

Ahmed was charged with molestation and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, he said.

