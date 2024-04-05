Left Menu

Russia summons South Korean ambassador in protest over sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had summoned South Korea's ambassador to protest over sanctions by Seoul against Russian individuals and legal entities.

South Korea has imposed sanctions against two Russian vessels which it says were carrying military cargo to North Korea. Seoul said on Tuesday it had also sanctioned two Russian organizations and two Russian citizens linked to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Russia considers South Korea's decision as an unfriendly move and will respond in due course.

