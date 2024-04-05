Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 held
During a routine check near Kapurthala, the police intercepted a car and arrested Neeraj Kumar, Akashdeep, Tejpal Singh and Rahul, all Bihar natives, who used to acquire illegal country-made pistols from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and sell them in Punjab, Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said. The police recovered seven country-made pistols and 300 grams of heroin from them, the SSP said.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police has busted an interstate gang smuggling drugs and weapons and arrested four people here on Friday, officials said. During a routine check near Kapurthala, the police intercepted a car and arrested Neeraj Kumar, Akashdeep, Tejpal Singh and Rahul, all Bihar natives, who used to acquire illegal country-made pistols from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and sell them in Punjab, Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said. The police recovered seven country-made pistols and 300 grams of heroin from them, the SSP said. Kumar, was a proclaimed offender, is also involved in a bank robbery in Bihar where he stole Rs 40 lakh, he said. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the SSP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapurthala
- Bihar
- Rs 40
- Rahul
- Akashdeep
- Neeraj Kumar
- Kumar
- Punjab
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will have zero impact on BJP's electoral prospects: Rijiju
This is not freezing of Cong's bank accounts, it is freezing of Indian democracy: Rahul Gandhi.
There are institutions that are supposed to protect democratic framework but nothing is happening: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
Our ability to fight elections has been damaged: former Cong president Rahul Gandhi
"No democracy in India today" alleges Rahul Gandhi, blames PM for freezing of Congress' accounts