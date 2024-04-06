Left Menu

Nigeria's ex-central bank head Emefiele faces fresh charges on Monday

A legal representative for Emefiele did not respond to a request for comment on the new charges on Saturday. The former central bank governor was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 and arrested a day later.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 16:22 IST
Nigeria's ex-central bank head Emefiele faces fresh charges on Monday

Nigeria's former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele will appear in a Lagos court on Monday after the country's anticorruption body on Friday filed 26 fresh charges against him alleging misuse of authority and corrupt practices.

Emefiele is already facing procurement fraud charges in another court in the capital Abuja - which he has denied - after being detained in June last year by the Department of State Services. He was later transferred to anticorruption body the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and was granted bail in November.

The latest charges include receiving bribes, accepting gifts via intermediaries, engaging in corrupt practices, obtaining property fraudulently, and providing improper benefits to his associates, court documents showed. A legal representative for Emefiele did not respond to a request for comment on the new charges on Saturday.

The former central bank governor was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 and arrested a day later. He resigned in August, paving the way for the appointment of new governor Olayemi Cardoso in September. On Friday a special investigator hired by President Tinubu to probe the central bank under Emefiele said he had completed his work. The conclusions of his report have not been made public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024