Left Menu

Pak says it will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty; criticises Rajnath Singh's statement

But if anyone shows India angry eyes, again and again, comes to India and tries to promote terrorist activities, we will not spare them, Singh asserted.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 18:59 IST
Pak says it will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty; criticises Rajnath Singh's statement
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Saturday said it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty, a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India will enter Pakistan if terrorists run away to the neighbouring nation after carrying out terror strikes in the country.

A statement by the Foreign Office here said that Pakistan has always demonstrated its commitment to peace in the region but its desire for peace should not be misconstrued.

"History attests to Pakistan's firm resolve and ability to protect and defend itself," the Foreign Office said in a statement while criticising India's ruling dispensation for resorting to hateful rhetoric for electoral gains.

The Foreign Office's statement came in response to Singh's statement on Friday that if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given and if they (the terrorists) run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them.

Singh was responding to a question on a report by the UK daily, 'The Guardian,' that claimed Indian intelligence agencies carried out assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any act of aggression and dismissed India's claims of military superiority.

"India's assertion of its preparedness to extra-judicially execute more civilians, arbitrarily pronounced as 'terrorists', inside Pakistan constitutes a clear admission of culpability.

''It is imperative for the international community to hold India accountable for its heinous and illegal actions,'' the statement said, adding that such ''irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term." In his response, Singh also asserted that India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbours.

"Whatever it is, they (Pakistan) are our neighbouring country. Look at the history. To date, we have neither attacked any country in the world nor tried to occupy an inch of the land of any country. This has been the nature of India. But if anyone shows India angry eyes, again and again, comes to India and tries to promote terrorist activities, we will not spare them," Singh asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024