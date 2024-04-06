3 criminals slapped with PSA in Jammu, Samba
His criminal activities are likely to disturb public order particularly in Domana and Marh area of Jammu district, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson said Balwinder Singh alias Billi and Sunil Sharma alias Kadhu, both residents of Vijaypur, were detained under PSA in Samba district. They are notorious criminals who have been involved in multiple criminal cases, posing a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity, the spokesperson said.
Three alleged criminals were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Samba districts here on Saturday, police said.
Sahil Singh alias "Shallu", a resident of Ghoe Manhasan town, has been booked under the Act for his "criminal activities in an organised manner", posing a threat to peace and order, a police spokesperson said. He said the accused did not change his behaviour, in spite of being booked under several FIRs and arrested by police in a number of cases. "His criminal activities are likely to disturb public order particularly in Domana and Marh area of Jammu district," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said Balwinder Singh alias "Billi" and Sunil Sharma alias "Kadhu", both residents of Vijaypur, were detained under PSA in Samba district. "They are notorious criminals who have been involved in multiple criminal cases, posing a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity," the spokesperson said.
