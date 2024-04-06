Three girls rescued as police unearth sex racket at spa; three held

The Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Nagpur Police arrested three persons after busting a sex racket operated from a spa and rescued three girls, an official said on Saturday.

The accused person included the owner of the spa, situated in Deendayal Nagar area, and two others, including a woman, he said. Police seized cash, mobile phones, and other material worth Rs 80,000 from the accused, he added.

They are arrested under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

