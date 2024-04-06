Left Menu

Gambling racket busted in outer Delhi, 45 nabbed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 21:43 IST
Gambling racket busted in outer Delhi, 45 nabbed
At least 45 people including two women were arrested for allegedly running an illegal gambling racket in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

They said a case was registered against them at the Paschim Vihar police station under relevant sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act and section 186 of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said they acted after the local police received a tip-off Friday night about the gambling racket being run from a house in Multan Nagar.

A team led by Inspector Pawan Kumar and Sub Inspector Chandan Paswan was constituted which raided the house and held the 45 people including the two women, Chiram said.

Police said cash worth Rs 9,53,495, 18 packets of playing cards, 16 pieces of dice, 25 pieces of hard plastic rectangular token and 96 round tokens have been recovered.

The accused are being interrogated further.

