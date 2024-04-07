Ukrainian military says it destroys all 17 Russian attack drones overnight
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 10:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's forces destroyed all 17 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.
"At night the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 17 attack drones. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all of them," the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US has intelligence confirming Islamic State responsibility for Russia attack, officials say
Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
India stands in solidarity with govt, people of Russia in this hour of grief: PM Modi on Moscow terror attack.
India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack
Russia, China veto US-led UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire