J&K Police warns of fraudster posing as DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday asked people to remain vigilant against a person posing as Director General of Police R R Swain and demanding money over the phone.The police said efforts are being made to identify the person and legal action is underway.This is to convey to fellow police officers, colleagues from other government services, departments and members of the general public that a fraudster who is being identified is using a mobile phone number 8891979985 and is falsely posing as Sh R R Swain DGP JK, the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on X.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 12:37 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday asked people to remain vigilant against a person posing as Director General of Police R R Swain and demanding money over the phone.

The police said efforts are being made to identify the person and legal action is underway.

"This is to convey (to) fellow police officers, colleagues from other government services, departments and members of the general public that a fraudster (who is being identified) is using a mobile phone number 8891979985 and is falsely posing as Sh R R Swain DGP J&K,'' the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on X. ''This fraudster is asking (for) money from different people including colleague police officers who he thinks can fall into his trap. While legal action under law is underway, friends, colleagues and even relatives are requested to be vigilant about this person as well as such persons in future,'' it added.

