CDS to chair maiden tri-service conference on jointness, integration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 17:36 IST
A maiden tri-service conference aimed at generating initiatives and reforms to propel jointness and integration efforts will be held in New Delhi on Monday, officials said.

'Parivartan Chintan' will be chaired by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, they said on Sunday.

The pioneering tri-service conference is ''aimed at generating new and fresh ideas, initiatives and reforms to propel jointness and integration efforts, is being held in New Delhi on April 8'', the defence ministry said in a statement.

''With the Indian armed forces having embarked on a major transformative change in their quest to be ready for the envisaged future wars, initiatives are being undertaken to promote jointness and integration as structures are modified to enable tri-service multi-domain operations,'' it said.

The 'Chintan' will be the first-ever conference of the heads of all tri-services institutions, the Department of Military Affairs, headquarters integrated defence staff and the three Services, with officers from varied service brackets, through their diverse understanding and experience, recommending measures to achieve the desired ''joint and integrated'' end state with celerity, the statement said.

