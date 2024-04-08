Centre grants Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha VIP security cover

The Union government has provided VIP security cover of armed commandos to Madhavi Latha, the BJP Lok Sabha election candidate from Hyderabad, in view of potential security threats against her, official sources said on Monday.

The 49-year-old politician has been granted the mid-level 'Y plus' category mobile security cover during her stay and visits in Telangana.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has taken charge of the task as stipulated by the Union home ministry, the sources said.

A classical dancer and entrepreneur, Latha is set to take on sitting Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in his stronghold in the May 13 general elections.

A threat perception report prepared by central intelligence and security agencies recommended a security cover for Latha following which the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sanctioned the protection, the sources said.

A squad of four-five armed personnel will be with Latha round-the-clock under the 'Y plus' security protocol.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z plus followed by Z, Y plus, Y and X.

The Hyderabad constituency, comprising mainly the old city of Hyderabad with a predominantly Muslim population, has been an AIMIM bastion.

Asaduddin Owaisi has so far won the constituency for four terms since 2004.

Prior to him, his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had represented Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha for six consecutive terms between 1984 and 2004.

