Actor Jonathan Majors sentenced to 1 year domestic counseling following assault conviction

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:34 IST
Jonathan Majors, a fast-rising Hollywood star before domestic violence charges derailed his career, avoided jail and was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling on Monday after being found guilty of attacking his girlfriend.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Michael Gaffey of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, where Majors was convicted on Dec. 18 of one count each of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment against Grace Jabbari, now his former girlfriend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

