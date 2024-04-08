Left Menu

Man killed, five of family hurt in collision between car and bus

He was originally from Gadag in Karnataka and was travelling with his family members, police said.The Vernekar family was travelling in a car towards Margao in the morning hours at the time of the accident.

A 59-year-old man was killed while five members of his family were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a bus in south Goa's Canacona taluka on Monday, police said.

The deceased Rajesh Vernekar was at the wheel when the incident occurred at Mashem village. He was originally from Gadag in Karnataka and was travelling with his family members, police said.

''The Vernekar family was travelling in a car towards Margao in the morning hours at the time of the accident. All the victims were immediately rushed to the district hospital in Margao but the driver of the car had died on the spot,'' police said.

Vernekar was trapped in the wreckage of the car. He was extricated by Fire Brigade and Emergency services personnel.

