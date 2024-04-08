Left Menu

Man held from Bihar for abducting minor girl from Mumbai, raping her

After the girl went missing, her kin approached police and a probe found Rai, who worked in a garment unit nearby, had gone untraceable too, he said.A team went to his native Sitamarhi in Bihar but was unable to find him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in August last year, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The 30-year-old accused had called the police and the victim's kin daring them to catch him if they could, the RCF police station official added.

''Accused Naresh Ramashish Rai changed SIM cards and was hiding in Delhi, Bihar and Kathmandu in Nepal. After the girl went missing, her kin approached police and a probe found Rai, who worked in a garment unit nearby, had gone untraceable too,'' he said.

''A team went to his native Sitamarhi in Bihar but was unable to find him. A team scoured Amithapura area of the eastern state for two days and managed to nab Rai from Madhavpura Susta. The girl was found to be living with him,'' he said.

The girl has been reunited with her parents, while Rai has been charged with kidnapping, rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official informed.

