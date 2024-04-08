Left Menu

Four killed in Russian air strikes on Ukraine's north and south

Russian missile and guided bombs attacks on Monday killed four people in Ukraine's south and north, officials said. A missile strike killed three people and injured at least eight more in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. They did not disclose the nature of the industrial site. Separately, authorities reported four guided bombs had hit the town of Bilopillia in northern Sumy region.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:31 IST
A missile strike killed three people and injured at least eight more in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. An industrial building, seven apartment blocks, as well as medical and educational facilities were damaged there, authorities said. They did not disclose the nature of the industrial site.

Separately, authorities reported four guided bombs had hit the town of Bilopillia in northern Sumy region. One woman was killed and at least three more people were wounded in the attack that damaged shops and a city council building, the regional administration said. In Zaporizhzhia, which is on the Ukrainian government-held side of the front line in the south, images released by prosecutors showed a passenger car buried under rubble and concrete and iron pillars that had collapsed.

Last Friday, another industrial site in the city was also struck by a Russian missile strike, which damaged residential buildings and killed four people. Russian troops control the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, further along the Dnipro River to the southwest of the city, and have accused Ukraine of attacking the plant with drone strikes since last week.

Kyiv said it has nothing to do with incidents at the power station reported by Russia, which it called "armed provocations".

