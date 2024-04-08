Left Menu

Jharkhand: HC refuses to interfere with earlier order over notification of civic polls

Jharkhand: HC refuses to interfere with earlier order over notification of civic polls

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:41 IST
Jharkhand: HC refuses to interfere with earlier order over notification of civic polls
Representative image. Image Credit: Tirkey had filed the bail petition after the CBI had arrested him in the case on December 12 from his residence at Banhora in Ranchi district and he was sent to judicial custody by a CBI court. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday refused to entertain the state government’s plea to challenge an earlier order of a single judge directing it to notify dates for holding municipal elections in the state.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar was hearing an appeal against an earlier order of Justice Ananda Sen, directing the state to hold civic elections and notify the dates of polls within three weeks.

The last civic elections were conducted in April 2018 and the term of the councilors lapsed in 2023.

Justice Sen had passed the order on January 4, after hearing a writ petition filed by former ward councilors – Roshni Khalko, Vinod Singh, Sunil Yadav and Arun Jha – over delay in conducting the municipal elections. Aggrieved by the order of the single judge, the state government appealed before the division bench, which refused to intervene with the earlier order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024