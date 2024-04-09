Goa businessman arrested following explosion at his cashew farm; forensic team dispatched to investigate

Police arrested a local businessman on Tuesday morning after a massive blast at his cashew farm in a village in North Goa district where forensic experts have started an investigation, an official said.

The entire area was sealed following the incident in Ansolem village on Monday evening. A forensic team along with experts on explosives arrived at the spot on Tuesday morning, he said.

As per the initial investigation, gelatin sticks stored in one of the godowns at the private cashew farm exploded at around 8 pm on Monday, the police said.

There was no casualty but several houses around the farm developed cracks due to the blast and the structure where the explosives were stocked collapsed, a police official said.

The explosion was heard even up to Valpoi town, located four kilometres from the blast site. A large number of people were participating in the Shim Parade in Valpoi town at the time of the incident, he said.

The Valpoi police arrested Naseer Hussain Jamadar on Monday night after the blast at the cashew farm owned by him at Ansolem village in Bhironda panchayat of Sattari taluka in North Goa, the official said.

The accused has been booked under sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substances), 427 (mischief causing loss or damage to a property) and 286 (negligent act with respect to explosive substance so as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, he said.

''The structure where the explosives were stored completely collapsed. The impact of the blast was such that houses situated 2-3 kilometres away developed cracks,'' the official said, adding there was no casualty.

The police said they were investigating how such a huge quantity of explosives was procured.

A senior police official said gelatin explosives were being used in stone crusher plants located in surrounding areas.

Local MLA Deviya Rane in a post on X on Monday said they had received reports of a blast at Ansolem in Bhironda Panchayat and that no casualties were reported at the site.

A thorough investigation is underway, she said, adding that stringent action will be taken once the probe is concluded.

