Left Menu

U'khand dera chief killing: Accused shot dead in police encounter

One of the assailants who allegedly shot dead the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara dera kar seva chief last month was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force and police in Haridwar district early on Tuesday.The police said another accused fled the spot and a search is underway to nab him.Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28 on the shrines premises by two motorcycle-borne men in Udham Singh Nagar district.The accused were travelling on a motorcycle when they were asked to stop by the police in Haridwars Bhagwanpur area past midnight on Tuesday.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 09-04-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:56 IST
U'khand dera chief killing: Accused shot dead in police encounter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

One of the assailants who allegedly shot dead the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara dera kar seva chief last month was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force and police in Haridwar district early on Tuesday.

The police said another accused fled the spot and a search is underway to nab him.

Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28 on the shrine's premises by two motorcycle-borne men in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The accused were travelling on a motorcycle when they were asked to stop by the police in Haridwar's Bhagwanpur area past midnight on Tuesday. They didn't stop and escaped towards Kaliyar. The police chased the duo and an encounter ensued during which Amarjeet Singh alias Bittu was shot at while the other accused, Sarabjit Singh, escaped.

Amarjeet Singh was taken to the Roorkee Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Haridwar) Pramendra Doval reached the hospital with other officers after receiving news of the encounter.

Teams of the Special Task Force (STF) and the police are searching for Sarabjit Singh.

Besides the two assailants, the police have booked retired IAS officer Harbans Singh Chugh, who heads the Nanakmatta Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Baba Anup Singh and Pritam Singh Sandhu, the vice-president of a regional Sikh outfit, in the murder case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024