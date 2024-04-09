Left Menu

UP: 3 killed as bike rams into tractor in Balrampur

Three people were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a tractor-trolley on the Bahraich-Balrampur National Highway here, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered against the driver who managed to flee the spot, he added.

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 09-04-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:44 IST
UP: 3 killed as bike rams into tractor in Balrampur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a tractor-trolley on the Bahraich-Balrampur National Highway here, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer (City) Brij Nand Rai said the accident took place on Monday night near the Rachora turn.

The victims, Vijay Pal (18), Ankit Kumar (22) and Vishnu Pandey (17), residents of the Chakwa village in Balrampur, were travelling on a motorcycle when it crashed into a tractor trolley, the CO said.

They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. A case was registered against the driver who managed to flee the spot, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024