UP: 3 killed as bike rams into tractor in Balrampur

Three people were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a tractor-trolley on the Bahraich-Balrampur National Highway here, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer (City) Brij Nand Rai said the accident took place on Monday night near the Rachora turn.

The victims, Vijay Pal (18), Ankit Kumar (22) and Vishnu Pandey (17), residents of the Chakwa village in Balrampur, were travelling on a motorcycle when it crashed into a tractor trolley, the CO said.

They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. A case was registered against the driver who managed to flee the spot, he added.

