White House: US condemns Ecuador's armed raid of Mexico's embassy

Glas had for months taken refuge in Mexico's embassy in Quito, and Mexican officials had offered him formal asylum protection. Ecuador argued it was unlawful to grant asylum to Glas, who had been convicted twice on graft charges.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 01:02 IST
The United States condemned on Tuesday Ecuador's use of force against embassy officials after its police and soldiers raided Mexico's embassy last week to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas.

The U.S. has reviewed security camera footage from Mexico's embassy and believes Ecuador's actions were wrong, said U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan, adding it was a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Washington has asked Ecuador to work with Mexico to find a resolution to the diplomatic dispute, Sullivan said.

"The Ecuadorian government disregarded its obligations under international law as a host state to respect the inviolability of diplomatic missions and jeopardizes the foundation of basic diplomatic norms and relationships," Sullivan said. Glas had for months taken refuge in Mexico's embassy in Quito, and Mexican officials had offered him formal asylum protection.

Ecuador argued it was unlawful to grant asylum to Glas, who had been convicted twice on graft charges.

