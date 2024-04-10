Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US House delays sending impeachment of top Biden border official to Senate

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will delay sending the Democratic-majority Senate its impeachment charges against President Joe Biden's top border security official until next week, a House spokesperson said on Tuesday. It took two tries by the House in February to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, finally doing so on a 214-213 vote. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has made Biden's border security performance a top campaign issue amid record numbers of immigrants arriving at the southern border with Mexico.

Chicago officers fired at suspect nearly 100 times at fatal traffic stop, report says

Four Chicago police officers shot at a suspect nearly 100 times in less than a minute after the man opened fire on them during a traffic stop last month, according to a report from the city's civilian monitoring office, released on Tuesday.

While the initial Civilian Office of Police Accountability report drew no conclusions about the officers' conduct, the incident is likely to fuel a long-running national debate about use of force by law enforcement and race relations in the United States.

Trump loses bid to delay hush money trial pending gag order appeal

Donald Trump on Tuesday lost his second last-ditch bid in as many days to delay his April 15 trial on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star. The former U.S. president's lawyers argued at a hearing in a mid-level state appeals court that the trial should be delayed to give him a chance to challenge a gag order in the case.

Trump, UK's Cameron discuss Ukraine, NATO spending in Florida meeting

Donald Trump and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron had dinner on Monday at the Republican presidential candidate's Florida home where they discussed the Ukraine war and "the need for NATO countries to meet their defense spending requirements," Trump's campaign said on Tuesday. The meeting kicked off a visit by Cameron to the U.S. during which he met Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday and afterward will press lawmakers in Congress to pass an aid package for Ukraine.

Biden holds 4 point lead over Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

U.S. President Joe Biden has marginally widened his lead over Donald Trump ahead of the November presidential election as the Republican candidate prepares for the start of the first of four upcoming criminal trials, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Some 41% of registered voters in the five-day poll, which closed on Monday, said they would vote for Biden, a Democrat, if the election were held today, compared with 37% who picked former President Trump. That 4 point lead was up from a 1 point lead Biden held in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in March.

US court upholds EPA decision to approve California electric-vehicle rules

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to grant California a waiver to set its own tailpipe emissions limits and electric-vehicle requirements. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a legal challenge from 17 Republican-led states and entities that sell or produce liquid fuels. The EPA in March 2022 under President Joe Biden restored California's ability to set its own zero-emission vehicle sales mandate and tailpipe emissions limits through 2025, reversing a 2019 decision by then-President Donald Trump.

Republican operatives to pay $1.25 million for robocalls threatening Black voters, NY prosecutor says

Two conservative operatives who launched a robocall campaign designed to prevent Black New Yorkers from voting by mail in the 2020 U.S. election will pay $1.25 million in a settlement, New York state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were found liable by a federal judge in New York in March 2023 for targeting Black voters and sending false and threatening messages intended to discourage voting.

Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

The mother and father of a Michigan teen who shot and killed four classmates were each sentenced to between 10 and 15 years in prison on Tuesday after a jury convicted them of manslaughter in a rare case of parents being held responsible in a school shooting. Jennifer and James Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley's parents, were sentenced immediately after several parents of the victims gave emotional statements in an Oakland County courtroom in Pontiac, Michigan.

Biden says he is examining power to shut US border on his own

President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he and his administration are trying to determine whether he has the authority to act on his own to shut down the U.S.'s southern border with Mexico to migrants, should it be deemed necessary. Biden told Univision in the interview that because bipartisan legislation that would have granted him the authority to shut the border was stalled by Republicans in Congress, he was being encouraged to try to do it alone.

More produce, less dairy for low-income families under US nutrition program changes

Nearly 7 million low-income women and children will be able to purchase more fruits and vegetables but less dairy after the U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized changes to a key federal nutrition program on Tuesday. The updates to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), the first since 2014, were made to better align the program's food packages with the best dietary science, USDA said.

