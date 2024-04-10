Iran's Khamenei says Israel 'must be punished' for Syria embassy attack
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that Israel "must be punished and it shall be" for attacking the Iranian embassy compound in Syria. In a major escalation of Israel's war with regional adversaries, suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital on April 1 in a strike that Iran said killed seven military advisers, vowing to retaliate.
"The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and it shall be," Khamenei said in a speech marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramaddan. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
