Excise case: Kejriwal seeks early hearing in SC on his plea against HC order upholding his arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought an early hearing in the Supreme Court on his plea challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:46 IST
Excise case: Kejriwal seeks early hearing in SC on his plea against HC order upholding his arrest
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought an early hearing in the Supreme Court on his plea challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case.

''I will look into the e-mail (seeking early listing of plea). Please send the mail,'' Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told senior advocate and Kejriwal's counsel Abhishek Singhvi.

''This is urgent and is regarding the Delhi chief minister. The arrest is based on an un-relied document and suppressed from us,'' Singhvi said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal moved the top court against the April 9 judgement of the high court.

In a blow to Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld his arrest in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with ''little option'' after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The high court also cited the ED's claim that Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in the use and concealment of the proceeds of crime to reject his petition against his arrest.

