Swiss government renews contribution to climate fund for developing countries

Switzerland came under scrutiny on Tuesday following a landmark ruling that its had violated the human rights of its own citizens by failing to do enough to combat climate change.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-04-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 13:42 IST
Switzerland will contribute 135 million Swiss francs ($149.39 million) over the next four years to the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries to work towards international climate goals, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday. The sum is Switzerland's second replenishment for the fund for the years 2024 to 2027, the council said in a statement.

"This decision demonstrates the Federal Council's commitment to addressing the growing challenges of climate change and the urgent need for action," it said. Switzerland came under scrutiny on Tuesday following a landmark ruling that its had violated the human rights of its own citizens by failing to do enough to combat climate change. ($1 = 0.9037 Swiss francs) (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray)

