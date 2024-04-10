Kremlin on EU decision on Fridman/Aven: sanctions are illegal and destructive

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that businessmen had the opportunity to challenge Western sanctions but that Russia believed such sanctions were both illegal and destructive.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked by reporters about a European Union court decision to remove Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven from the bloc's sanctions list. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

