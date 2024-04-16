Left Menu

Kremlin suggests Ukraine would use Olympic truce to try to regroup

Asked about Macron's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that both President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military had "noticed that, as a rule, the Kyiv regime uses such ideas, such initiatives to try to regroup, to try to rearm, and so on and so forth.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:08 IST
The Kremlin reacted coolly on Tuesday to French President Emmanuel Macron's call for a truce in international conflicts during the Paris Olympics, saying Ukraine might use it as an opportunity to regroup and rearm.

Suspending armed conflicts under an "Olympic truce" is a longstanding tradition of the Games, and Macron said in an interview on Monday that he would work towards achieving one when Paris hosts the Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11. Asked about Macron's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that both President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military had "noticed that, as a rule, the Kyiv regime uses such ideas, such initiatives to try to regroup, to try to rearm, and so on and so forth. This, of course, significantly complicates the process of considering such initiatives."

Peskov said there had been no official steps so far on the subject of a truce.

