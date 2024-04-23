Left Menu

Jewish community Chag Sameach wishes for observing Pesach holiday

The week long observation of the holiday commenced on Monday and will end on April 30. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-04-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 17:00 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the South African Jewish community Chag Sameach as they prepare to observe the Pesach holiday.

The holiday – also known as Passover – celebrates the story of the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt.

President Ramaphosa said: “The Jewish community is an important and deeply valued part of our diverse society. As we reflect on the story of Exodus, let us take this moment to appreciate the freedoms we enjoy and commit ourselves to the value of Tikkun Olam, healing the world.”

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

