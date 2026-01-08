Trump's Bold Exit: U.S. Withdraws from Key Global Bodies

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that the United States would be withdrawing from numerous international and U.N. bodies. This sweeping move includes exiting a key climate treaty and a U.N. body focused on gender equality, actions he asserts are necessary to protect U.S. national interests.

The list of 35 non-U.N. groups and 31 U.N. entities from which the U.S. plans to withdraw includes the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, a foundational climate treaty underpinning the 2015 Paris Agreement. The U.S. notably missed last year's annual U.N. climate summit, breaking a three-decade tradition.

Critics, including Manish Bapna of the Natural Resources Defense Council, warn this makes the U.S. the only nation absent from the UNFCCC, potentially sidelining America from crucial economic and policy-shaping opportunities. The withdrawals also target UN Women and the UNFPA, marking a broader reluctance by Trump to engage with multilateral organizations, citing inefficiency and conflicting agendas.