Left Menu

Delhi: Fatal Accident as Man Standing on Truck Collides with Metro Station Beam

A 20-year-old man standing atop of a moving truck died after his head hit a metro station beam in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar area on Wednesday, police said.Mahendra Park police station received a call regarding the incident in a fruit market in Azadpur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:38 IST
Delhi: Fatal Accident as Man Standing on Truck Collides with Metro Station Beam
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man standing atop of a moving truck died after his head hit a metro station beam in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Wednesday, police said.

Mahendra Park police station received a call regarding the incident in a fruit market in Azadpur. A team was rushed to the spot and they found that the truck driver took Mohammad Bilal to BJRM Hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

To know the sequence of events, police checked the CCTV footage of the nearby places and found that Bilal was standing on the top of the truck facing the rear side, the officer said.

In one of the footage, he was seen standing but moments later when the truck crossed Adarsh Nagar Metro Station, Bilal was lying on the floor of the truck, the officer said.

According to the police, Bilal's head bumped into the beam of the metro station and he collapsed.

Prima facie, it seems that the man died because of this. The spot and the truck were inspected by the crime and FSL teams, the officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024