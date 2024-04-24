IEC opens applications for accreditation at Results Operations Centres

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced that it has officially opened applications for accreditation at all Results Operations Centres (ROCs) on Wednesday, 24 April 2024.

According to the IEC, a central accreditation system will be used for the national and nine provincial ROCs for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections (NPE).

Accreditation for all the ROCs is compulsory and must be done online at https://evolve.eventoptions.co.za/register/iecmedia2024 by selecting all the venues you will be attending.

The national ROC will be at Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand, Johannesburg.

To qualify for accreditation, you will have to provide a headshot photograph, a valid media or press card, or a signed letter from your station manager or editor on an original letterhead requesting accreditation.

Applicants are required to indicate on their application at which venue they will be collecting their accreditation.

If collecting in person, you will be required to show proof of identification.

However, if you will be picking up the accreditation on behalf of others, you will be required to show proof of identification and a letter of authorisation from a manager or editor with their names and ID or passport numbers.

Members of the media are requested to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety rules and regulations at all times within the facilities.

Meanwhile, media personnel are further requested to comply with the security rules and protocols while at the ROC facility.

The IEC said it reserves the right to withdraw the accreditation and card of any individual who fails to comply with the rules and regulations.

According to the IEC, journalists do not need accreditation to cover the elections at voting stations.

However, they will will need a media or a press card, or a letter from their station manager or editor on an original letterhead confirming employment and the ID or passport number.

Access to a voting station is with the approval of the Presiding Officer of the particular voting station.

The deadline to apply for accreditation at provincial and national ROCs will close on 10 May 2024, while the collection of accreditation cards will take place from 20 May 2024.

If you need assistance to register online or want to know whether your card is ready for collection, send an email to iec@eventoptions.co.za.

For queries on the requirements for accreditation, email to iec@eventoptions.co.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)