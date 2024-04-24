Five Members of Family Killed in Tragic Road Accident Involving Car and Dump Truck in Rajasthan
Five family members, including three children, died in a car-truck collision in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The victims were visiting a temple when their car collided with a dumper truck. Three others were injured and two later died in the hospital. The truck driver fled the scene, and the police have registered a case against him.
Five members of a family, including three children, died and as many were injured when their car collided with a dumper truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur city on Wednesday, police said.
The victims -- Bhanwari Devi (60), Divyanshi (5), Kherajram (25), Vinita (3) and Dimple (3) -- were on their way to the Ranibai temple in Harsaur with five others in the car, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rameshwar Lal said.
The car collided with the dumper truck at the Kisan intersection in Harsaur town under the Degana police station area, the DSP said.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Two of them were referred to a hospital in Ajmer where they died during treatment, he said.
A case has been registered against the driver of the dumper truck, who managed to flee, Lal said.
