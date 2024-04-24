Left Menu

Five Members of Family Killed in Tragic Road Accident Involving Car and Dump Truck in Rajasthan

Five family members, including three children, died in a car-truck collision in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The victims were visiting a temple when their car collided with a dumper truck. Three others were injured and two later died in the hospital. The truck driver fled the scene, and the police have registered a case against him.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 21:36 IST
Five Members of Family Killed in Tragic Road Accident Involving Car and Dump Truck in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family, including three children, died and as many were injured when their car collided with a dumper truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur city on Wednesday, police said.

The victims -- Bhanwari Devi (60), Divyanshi (5), Kherajram (25), Vinita (3) and Dimple (3) -- were on their way to the Ranibai temple in Harsaur with five others in the car, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rameshwar Lal said.

The car collided with the dumper truck at the Kisan intersection in Harsaur town under the Degana police station area, the DSP said.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Two of them were referred to a hospital in Ajmer where they died during treatment, he said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the dumper truck, who managed to flee, Lal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024