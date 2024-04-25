Left Menu

Bihar: JD(U) Leader Gunned Down Near Patna

A JDU leader was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Punpun area on the outskirts of Bihars Patna, police said on Thursday.The deceased has been identified as Saurav Kumar. Another person accompanying him, Munmun Kumar, was injured in the firing, they said.The incident took place around 12.15 am on Thursday when Saurav along with Munmun were returning from a wedding ceremony.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-04-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 12:30 IST
"The incident took place around 12.15 am on Thursday when Saurav along with Munmun were returning from a wedding ceremony. The assailants fired at them and fled. A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits," said Kanhaiya Singh, SDPO, Masaurhi (Patna). Both of them were taken to the nearest hospital, where Saurav Kumar succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the injured person is now stable, Singh said.

"We have constituted a special team to investigate the case. We have also got certain preliminary leads…" SSP (Patna) Rajeev Mishra told PTI. The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests and road blockades in the area. Police managed to disperse the protestors after several hours, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

