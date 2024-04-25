Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS: French President Macron's speech on the EU

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:17 IST
HIGHLIGHTS: French President Macron's speech on the EU
French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a widely anticipated speech on Europe on Thursday. Here are some of the highlights from his speech. BREXIT

Macron called Brexit one of the "unprecedented crises" Europe has faced in recent years, "an explosion whose negative effects, from what I can tell, have meant that today nobody dares to propose exits, neither from the Europe, nor from the euro." EUROPE

"There is a risk our Europe could die." UKRAINE

"The principal danger for European security is the war in Ukraine, the sine qua non for our security is that Russia does not win this war of aggression." (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter)

