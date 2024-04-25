Left Menu

Police Arrest Gangster in Delhi's Rohini After Brief Encounter

A 36-year-old member of Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested by a team of Special Cell here following an exchange of fire in Rohini Sector-34 on Thursday, police said.Rahul Dabas was wanted in a murder case and was allegedly involved in seven other cases of attempt to murder and extortion, an officer said.A team of Special Cell led by inspectors Anuj Nautiyal, Devender Dahiya got a tip-off by assistant-sub inspector Rajinder Hooda that Dabas was coming to meet someone in Rohini Sector 34 on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:51 IST
Police Arrest Gangster in Delhi's Rohini After Brief Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old member of Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested by a team of Special Cell here following an exchange of fire in Rohini Sector-34 on Thursday, police said.

Rahul Dabas was wanted in a murder case and was allegedly involved in seven other cases of attempt to murder and extortion, an officer said.

''A team of Special Cell led by inspectors Anuj Nautiyal, Devender Dahiya got a tip-off by assistant-sub inspector Rajinder Hooda that Dabas was coming to meet someone in Rohini Sector 34 on Thursday. A trap was laid but on seeing the police, he opened fire at our team,'' the officer said.

The officer said the police team was unharmed as it was wearing bullet-proof jackets. Dabas was arrested and interrogated and his firearm was condfiscated, the officer said. Police said Dabas is a close associate of gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali, who are lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Dabas was arrested in a case of attempt to murder and lodged in Tihar Jail, where he developed friendship with Bawana and slain gangster Tillu Tajpuriya.

After coming out of jail in 2019, he allegedly committed a murder in Prem Nagar in Sultan Puri and went underground.

In the last five years, he hid at different locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan and used only Voice Over Internet Protocol to contact his gang members.

On Thursday, he came to Delhi from Haryana to commit some crime with the firearm arranged by his gang but was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024