Police Arrest Gangster in Delhi's Rohini After Brief Encounter

A 36-year-old member of Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested by a team of Special Cell here following an exchange of fire in Rohini Sector-34 on Thursday, police said.

Rahul Dabas was wanted in a murder case and was allegedly involved in seven other cases of attempt to murder and extortion, an officer said.

''A team of Special Cell led by inspectors Anuj Nautiyal, Devender Dahiya got a tip-off by assistant-sub inspector Rajinder Hooda that Dabas was coming to meet someone in Rohini Sector 34 on Thursday. A trap was laid but on seeing the police, he opened fire at our team,'' the officer said.

The officer said the police team was unharmed as it was wearing bullet-proof jackets. Dabas was arrested and interrogated and his firearm was condfiscated, the officer said. Police said Dabas is a close associate of gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali, who are lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Dabas was arrested in a case of attempt to murder and lodged in Tihar Jail, where he developed friendship with Bawana and slain gangster Tillu Tajpuriya.

After coming out of jail in 2019, he allegedly committed a murder in Prem Nagar in Sultan Puri and went underground.

In the last five years, he hid at different locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan and used only Voice Over Internet Protocol to contact his gang members.

On Thursday, he came to Delhi from Haryana to commit some crime with the firearm arranged by his gang but was arrested, police said.

