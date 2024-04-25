Left Menu

Civilian Injured in Encounter between Security Forces and Militants in Baramulla, J-K

In Baramulla, a civilian, Farooq Ahmad, was injured in crossfire between security forces and militants. The encounter is ongoing at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:04 IST
  • India

A civilian was injured near the site of a gunbattle between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

''An encounter has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the area of PD (police district) Sopore,'' the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kashmir Zone) said in a post on 'X'.

During the exchange of fire, a civilian was injured near the site of the encounter, the officials said.

They said the civilian, identified as Farooq Ahmad, was rushed to a hospital.

The operation is currently underway, they said.

