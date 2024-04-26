25-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Paharganj Hotel Room

A 25-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of a hotel room in central Delhi's Paharganj Thursday morning, police said.

The body was found in PK Hotel, said police, which suspect it be a case of suicide as the room was shut from inside.

No suicide note was recovered from the body, an officer said.

According to police, the person was identified as Mohammad Qasim, who lived with his family in east Delhi's Indira Vihar area.

Qasim's father works in a plastic pipe manufacturing factory, they said.

The officer said Qasim had on Wednesday told his family that he was going to meet his friend but reached the hotel.

He stayed in the room and asked the staff to wake him up at 6 am.

When the staff came to wake him up next morning, there was no response from inside, the officer said.

They then informed police and the fire department, who broke open the door and found Qasim hanging. The matter is being investigated.

